Possible Tropical Development in the Gulf of Mexico

We are watching a disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that could be our next tropical system. The National Hurricane Center gives the area of thunderstorms a 40 to 50% chance of developing.

Water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico are very warm, favoring development. A Tropical Depression is possible by the end of the week.

Forecast models are still uncertain of where the storm will go and where it could move inland. Texas and Louisiana about both possibilities.

Regardless of where the storm makes landfall, a surge of tropical moisture will be streaming into North Texas resulting in rain chances this weekend.

In the Atlantic Ocean Tropical Storm Gonzalo formed. This is the earliest “G” storm of the season on record. Typically the “G” storm forms in mid- September. Gonzalo could strengthen and will head west. By the end of the weekend the Tropical Storm will be south of Puerto Rico.