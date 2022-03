A possible tornado left behind a trail of damage Monday evening in Fannin County.

NBC 5 crews found several buildings and barns that were destroyed in the strong storm near the town of Leonard.

At this time, there have not been reports of any injuries and it appears that no homes were damaged.

However, residents in this small town now have the task of cleaning up what was left behind.

Survey teams from the National Weather Service are expected to be out in the area Tuesday.