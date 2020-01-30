Possible Sleet in Parts of North Texas Late Thursday

Clouds will linger for a few more days in North Texas with below seasonal temperatures. The normal high temperature at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport for this time of the year is 58 degrees, but highs won’t make it out of the 40s Thursday afternoon.

Spotty rain chances return late Thursday afternoon into the evening as a weather disturbance pushes into the region from the west. Although temperatures will be above freezing, the air in the upper atmosphere is much colder, so there’s the potential for sleet to mix in with rain. Sleet is essentially an ice pellet that was previously a rain drop that refroze before hitting the ground. No accumulations of sleet or travel impacts are expected.

The last few days of January will feature colder than average high temperatures. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s. After an unseasonably cool end to the month, we’ll see a return to sunshine and unseasonably warm temperatures over the weekend to begin February.