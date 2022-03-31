Pollen Levels Stay High Through the Weekend; Here's What's in the Air

Pollen levels are high in North Texas with no real relief on the way. When we get a good soaking rain, like we did Wednesday, some of the pollen is ‘washed’ out of the air. This relief is only temporary as levels then spike in the days to follow. As we move through the spring months there are a few pollens in particular that you may be suffering from.

Elm trees start blooming in February and release pollen into late March.

Grass pollen season begins in early March and doesn’t end until grasses stop releasing pollen in mid-October. As grass releases pollen into the air, the wind can carry it for miles on dry, sunny days.

Mulberry reaches its peak allergy season from Mid-February to Mid-April. It's a short season but these trees produce a lot of pollen.

Oak trees release their pollen in late winter and spring. This is the pollen covering our homes, vehicles, patios, pets, and everything else in their path with a coating of yellow, dust-like particles.