Plano

Plano West Senior High School damaged in early-morning thunderstorm

School was in session Tuesday as crews worked to begin repairing the damaged roof

By NBCDFW Staff

Roof damage at Plano West Senior High School in Plano, Texas, Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
NBC 5 News

Severe thunderstorms ripped part of the roof off of Plano West Senior High School Tuesday morning.

The school, located at 5601 Parker Road, is a two-story brick building with metal sheeting covering the roof. Several parts of the metal roof were peeled off in the storm.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

NBC 5 visited the school on Tuesday morning and saw crews removing debris and damaged metal sheeting from the building.

It's unclear if there is any damage inside the school, but classes were still being held Tuesday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PlanoCollin CountyExtreme Weather
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us