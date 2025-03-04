Plano West Senior High School damaged in early-morning thunderstorm

Severe thunderstorms ripped part of the roof off of Plano West Senior High School Tuesday morning.

The school, located at 5601 Parker Road, is a two-story brick building with metal sheeting covering the roof. Several parts of the metal roof were peeled off in the storm.

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

NBC 5 visited the school on Tuesday morning and saw crews removing debris and damaged metal sheeting from the building.

It's unclear if there is any damage inside the school, but classes were still being held Tuesday.