Plan Ahead for Power Loss

During winter weather, you could lose power for a number of reasons. While there is concern over the stability of the power grid due to the winter storm of 2021, ERCOT says the Texas grid stands ready to deliver power through this storm.

Still, power loss remains a very real possibility in an ice storm. Ice could cause tree limbs to snap, sending them falling into power lines and cutting power, or ice accumulating on power lines could cause them to collapse. In either case, a loss of power is possible.

Plan ahead for power outages by charging phones, tablets, and other devices so that you can stay informed of changing weather conditions.

If you have a generator, it's important to remember those should not be running indoors -- including in the garage. Exhaust from generators contains high levels of carbon monoxide which can prove to be fatal in minutes.