PHOTOS: Lightning and rainbows on June 8, 2023 Published 4 hours ago • Updated 4 hours ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of lightning and rainbows as storms rolled through North Texas on June 8, 2023. 14 photos 1/14 Melanie I caught this picture from my backyard in Waxachachie during the storm 2/14 Greg Wilkins Set up the tripod and camera yesterday evening and caught some photos of the lightning between Forney and McClendon-Chisholm. Thought you might like them Thanks, Greg Wilkins 972-365-4638 8/14 Lexie Dena Hi! This is Lexie from Red Oak, Texas and I got to capture a double rainbow after a storm that past 9/14 Roxanne Villafranco Double Promise over Duncanville Costco. 10/14 Kishore Asirvadam Nice full rainbow as seen from our backyard 11/14 Joel Speck These were taken on S. Joe Wilson Rd. in Cedar Hill at approximately 8:15 PM Get Outlook for iOS 12/14 Monica Freire Beautiful rainbow after much needed rain storm.This is taken in my neighborhood in Grand Prairie by the Joe Pool Lake. We got .6 rain fall. Thank you, Monica Freire817-689-4676 Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android 14/14 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com