PHOTOS: Lightning and rainbows on June 8, 2023

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of lightning and rainbows as storms rolled through North Texas on June 8, 2023.

Melanie
I caught this picture from my backyard in Waxachachie during the storm
Greg Wilkins
Set up the tripod and camera yesterday evening and caught some photos of the lightning between Forney and McClendon-Chisholm. Thought you might like them Thanks,
Greg Wilkins

Greg Wilkins
Set up the tripod and camera yesterday evening and caught some photos of the lightning between Forney and McClendon-Chisholm. Thought you might like them Thanks,
Greg Wilkins

Lexie Dena
Hi! This is Lexie from Red Oak, Texas and I got to capture a double rainbow
after a storm that past
Roxanne Villafranco
Double Promise over Duncanville Costco.
Kishore Asirvadam
Nice full rainbow as seen from our backyard
Joel Speck
These were taken on S. Joe Wilson Rd. in Cedar Hill at approximately 8:15 PM
Monica Freire
Beautiful rainbow after much needed rain storm.This is taken in my neighborhood in Grand Prairie by the Joe Pool Lake. We got .6 rain fall.
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

