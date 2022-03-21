PHOTOS: Jacksboro Tornado Damage Published 19 mins ago • Updated 6 mins ago NBC 5 viewers shared photos of damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on March 21, 2022. 9 photos 1/9 Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 2/9 Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 3/9 Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 4/9 Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022. 5/9 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022. 6/9 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022. 7/9 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022. 8/9 Kimberly Sharp Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.. 9/9 Brian Osborne Took this from my back porch, I live in the southern part of Decatur. This article tagged under: jacksborotornadotornado damageJack COuntyjacksboro high school More Photo Galleries In Pictures: Aerial Views of the Eastland Complex of Wildfires Burning Friday Photos: Historic West Texas 6666 Ranch Has a New Owner Your Storm and Large Hail Pictures From March 14, 2022 2022 SAG Awards Fashion: See What the Stars Wore