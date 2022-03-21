PHOTOS: Jacksboro Tornado Damage

NBC 5 viewers shared photos of damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on March 21, 2022.

9 photos
1/9
Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
2/9
Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
3/9
Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
4/9
Tornado damage at the Decatur High School gym on Monday, March 21, 2022.
5/9
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.
6/9
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.
7/9
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022.
8/9
Kimberly Sharp
Damage after a tornado moved through Jacksboro, Texas on Monday, March 21, 2022..
9/9
Brian Osborne
Took this from my back porch, I live in the southern part of Decatur.

This article tagged under:

jacksborotornadotornado damageJack COuntyjacksboro high school

