RVs overturned as severe storms moved through Parker County Tuesday morning

A small community west of Fort Worth was one of the first to be damaged by the strong winds.

Several homes were flipped in the strong winds that roared through the Crosswinds RV and Tiny Home Community around 5 a.m.

We know one little girl was hurt after the home she was in flipped over.

Several residents raced in to rescue her.

They found her standing on top of her home and too frightened to get down, but they got to her quickly.

Storm survivors talked about how scary it was before sunrise.

"I was scared, I mean I just said a prayer, I said 'God don't let any of us get killed' that's all I could say and then that camper came over us," said Jerry Jocoy,

"We just sat there and prayed and prayed, and the camper kept going backwards and forwards and oh lord I didn't know what to do," Maria Schneberger. "But you know we just sat there and prayed and prayed, and that's the worst that happened to us."

Clean-up continued Tuesday afternoon and the residents said they're thankful there were no serious injuries.