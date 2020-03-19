Overnight Storms Spawn Tornado, Leave Damage in Wise County

Powerful winds ripped the walls off buildings and sent tree branches flying in Wise County in a storm that produced several reports of tornadoes overnight.

The damage was seen along U.S. 287 in Alvord after the storm hit before 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Video from the 600 block of East Franklin Street showed a wall of metal siding ripped off one business. Several wooden sheds at a store nearby were moved or destroyed.

Vehicles in an RV park appeared to have been moved from their concrete pads, but none appeared to have significant damage.

There have so far been no reports of injuries.

An NBC 5 viewer near Lake Bridgeport captured an image of what appears to be a tornado moving over the lake. NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston says it was produced in the same storm that caused damage in Alvord.

Wow. Here's a clear shot of last night's tornado near Lake Bridgeport (9:45 p.m.). This tornado then moved up to Alvord and produced significant damage. No word on injuries at this time. This is a still image from video sent in from Lexi Read. #NBCDFWWeather pic.twitter.com/WZJ9g63XUR — Grant Johnston (@GrantJNBC5) March 19, 2020

NBC 5 Meteorologist Samantha Davies said reports of tornadoes were also received in Jack County overnight.