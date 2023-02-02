Oncor Reports 4,700 Outages Statewide, 150,000 Customers Without Power

Oncor says they are working to repair roughly 4,700 outages statewide Thursday impacting about 150,000 customers, the vast majority of whom are in Central Texas.

Oncor said Thursday afternoon that crews are working on damage assessment, vegetation management and power restoration caused by the ongoing winter storm.

According to Oncor's outage map, as of 1 p.m. Thursday, there are roughly 4,000 customers impacted by outages in Dallas County, fewer than 100 in Collin County, about 200 in Denton County and about 6,400 in Tarrant County. Those numbers, however, fluctuate and are only an approximation.

Oncor said their southern, eastern and northeastern regions, including Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Taylor are experiencing the greatest impacts from the storm. As of 1 p.m. Thursday, in Smith County (Tyler), there are roughly 32,000 people impacted. In Hopkins County (Sulphur Springs) there are roughly 4,400 people impacted.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In Central Texas, there are roughly 12,000 customers impacted in Travis County, 28,000 in Williamson County and 23,000 in Bell County.

On Wednesday, NBC 5 reported Oncor was bringing in roughly 1,000 utility workers through partnerships with other Texas utilities and neighboring states to help speed the restoration of power.

If you lose power, patience is needed as Oncor has crews traveling on slushy, icy roads in extremely hazardous conditions and that may impact response times.

With additional bands of wintery precipitation expected to continue Thursday afternoon, additional outages are possible. Here are some tips on how you can prepare for a power outage. Oncor said they are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to respond as outages occur.

Oncor reminds everyone that if they see a downed power line to stay away, keep pets away and immediately call 911. Customers can report outages by downloading the MyOncor App or by calling 1-888-313-4747. Oncor can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.