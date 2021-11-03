tornadoes

Oklahoma Breaks Monthly Record With 31 Tornadoes in October

Tornado damage in Mustang, Oklahoma on Oct. 13, 2021.
NewsNation

A total of 31 tornadoes last month was a record-high for October in Oklahoma dating to 1950, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous high for October, the fifth most active month for tornadoes, was 27 in 1998, according to weather service records. Those records show that March-June are the four most active months for twisters in Oklahoma.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

“It’s unusual, not quite as unusual as people might think” to see October tornadoes, according to weather service meteorologist Phil Ware. “It’s really not that different than in the springtime. You’re getting clashes of airmasses again.”

Weather conditions in autumn, however, are typically drier, limiting the instability storms need to form and strengthen into powerful tornadoes, Ware said.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast Oct 4

NBC 5 Forecast: Wet and Chilly Today, Then A Warming Trend

Inside the Storm May 27

NBC 5 Takes You ‘Inside the Storm' With New Weekly Short Story Series

The most powerful of last month’s tornadoes was an EF2 that struck Oct. 10 near Anadarko with wind speeds of 113-157 mph. The twister was one of 17 recorded in the state that day as strong storms also spawned tornadoes and severe weather in parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Another 13 tornadoes were recorded on Oct. 12-13, and one was recorded on Oct. 27.

No deaths were reported from the October Oklahoma twisters.

Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

tornadoesOklahomaNational Weather Servicesevere weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Video Entertainment Texas Today NBCLX Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us