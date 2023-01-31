Officials Say Most Dallas Residents Heed Warning to Stay off Icy Roads

After responding to nearly 300 crashes in the 24 hours between the Monday and Tuesday morning commute times, Dallas Fire-Rescue reported responding to just a couple dozen crashes by late Tuesday afternoon.

“I think that’s mostly due to the fact that a lot of schools and businesses have been closed which is keeping the parents home, keeping more cars off the road,” said DFR spokesman Jason Evans.

Through Uptown, one of Dallas’s busiest business corridors often crowded with commuters, few cars braved the slushy roads.

Instead, the majority of those who did venture out into the sub-freezing temperatures did so on public transit or foot.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“Honestly, it’s a little bit of PTSD from COVID, from being trapped inside, so I think we just got a little stir crazy and decided to venture out and hopefully not fall and break something on the way,” said Sierra Uselton.

“I actually love it. I’m glad it snowed, so I’m happy. I’ve been out here all day just walking around, kind of, enjoying it, but other people aren’t loving it,” said Timothy Hernandez, who joined those who went out in search of food from one of the few restaurants in the area that remained open.

Even on foot, some struggled in parking lots turned ice rinks.

“As I was walking over there by the Chipotle and things, I started slipping and sliding with my brother and sister right here, and when I tell you that floor almost ate me up, it almost ate me up,” said Alaric Gurley.

Like others, Gurley said he chose to spend the day at home rather than risk the drive to work.

First responders urge North Texans to do the same with another day of winter weather ahead.

“If you have to be somewhere, leave yourself plenty of time to be there so that you’re not put in a position to have to rush to be somewhere,” said Evans.