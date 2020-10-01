October Begins with a Long Stretch of Dry Weather

Welcome to October! We normally see some of the best weather of the year during October. Temperatures start to cool from normal highs in the lower 80s gradually cooling to the lower 70s by the end of the month. We also average 4.22” of rain at DFW Airport, which is the second highest monthly average … second only to May (4.90”).

As we look back on 2020 from a precipitation standpoint, we are doing very well. Year to date, DFW Airport has received 37.88” of rainfall this year. That’s 11.22” above what we normally see by October 1st. Keep in mind that in a normal full year, DFW Airport receives 36.14” of rain. That means we’ve already had more rain through September than we normally see in an entire year!

We’re going to need that surplus to hold us over because it looks like the first half of October is going to be unusually dry. The next 10 days look dry and the Climate Prediction Center’s 8 to 14 day outlook has a dry and warm outlook through the middle of the month. The forecast through October 15 is for below normal precipitation and above normal temperatures.

Let’s hope the pattern changes for the second half of October. But, for now, make sure you’re extra careful with any outdoor burning.