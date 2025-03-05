Wildfires

NWS warns of ‘near critical' wildfire threat for North Texas

Cities west of Interstate 35 will have a higher risk of wildfires through the rest of the week

By Lauren Harper

According to the National Weather Service, parts of North Texas will be at a higher risk of grass fires for the rest of the week.

The NWS said the elevated threat will continue, with a greater threat in cities west of Interstate 35, like Graham and Cisco.

The NWS said that despite thunderstorms on Tuesday, incoming warm, dry, and breezy south winds will increase the chance of grass fires.

According to the NWS, Thursday is expected to be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

