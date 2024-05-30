Tornadoes

NWS adds fifth tornado to May 25 outbreak

The tornado was rated an EF-2 with winds up to 115 mph

By NBCDFW Staff

Survey crews with the National Weather Service identified a fifth tornado in the outbreak on May 25.

The NWS said the tornado touched down in southwestern Eastland County at 5:42 p.m. covering a width of about 70 yards. The twister moved to the northeast for about 2.5 miles before dissipating about six minutes later.

The crews said they found damage consistent with an EF-2 tornado with wind speeds of 115 mph.

NWS survey teams found damaged trees, wooden utility poles and a destroyed RV trailer, chicken coop and barn. A second RV was knocked over and damaged. A small structure was knocked off its wooden blocks, pushed into a tree and had roof damage.

No injuries were reported from this tornado.

Eastland County is about 70 miles west of Fort Worth.

