The National Weather Service said it will collect damage reports and send crews out Monday to conduct surveys and determine the paths and severity of up to nine tornadoes in North Texas Saturday night.

Major cleanup efforts are underway Sunday in counties to the west of the metroplex.

TORNADO DAMAGE REPORTED IN PARKER COUNTY

NBC 5 crews found damage on Johnson Bend Road near Weatherford, where there was a confirmed tornado late Saturday night.

Crews were trying to clear downed trees from roadways after the storms rolled through.

Hayden Thompson described witnessing a reported tornado that left downed trees along Johnson Bend Road near Weatherford.

"It was a real once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I hope it was once in a lifetime because my heart's still racing," said Hayden Thompson. "Watching it through the window, we saw a loud, big flash, sparks flying, when that happened, everything kind of lit up behind it, you could see the tornado rolling in quick. [We] ran downstairs, let it pass over, and after it was gone, [we're] assessing damage and knocking on doors, seeing if everyone is OK, making sure everyone's alright."

NBC 5 found residents in Millsap cleaning up after the storms moved through.

Right after a tornado ripped through the Schrick family's property in the Parker County town of Millsap, they were out assessing the damage.

"We never really thought it could happen to us, but it could happen to anybody," Kagen Schrick said. He was in a truck with his mother, father, and younger brother when the tornado hit.

The property had twisted metal wrapped around fences, tarps, and parts of roofs in trees, downed trees and powerlines, missing or mangled trailers and equipment, missing cattle, and damaged homes and barns.

Parker County Emergency Services District 1 reported damage in the Authon community along Walker Bend Road and Sandy Lane and reported several areas of west Parker County remained without power Sunday morning.

HOOD COUNTY HOME TORN OFF FOUNDATION

In Hood County, south of Parker County, a man says a home he's known his whole life is now destroyed.

Keith Loftin says the house his dad grew up in, which now belongs to his cousin, was torn off its foundation after a tornado swept through the area.

Loftin said his cousin called right after the storm.

"She just said that all of a sudden, the house started coming apart," said Loftin. "She said it sucked her from I think her bedroom, I think into the kitchen, so it could have easily sucked her out of the house."

Loftin says his cousin was treated at a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The Granbury Volunteer Fire Department reported a home southwest of Tolar was hit by a tornado. Emergency crews were having a hard time getting to the home because of trees blocking the roadway.

ERATH COUNTY TORNADO CAUGHT ON CAMERA

An NBC 5 viewer sent images showing a possible large funnel cloud on the ground in Erath County.

The Erath County Sheriff's Office reports that one home was damaged on County Road 209 southeast of Stephenville, but no one was hurt.

Lots of trees were taken down by the storm off U.S. Highway 281, according to the sheriff's office.

The Selden Volunteer Fire Department reported a damaged mobile home; luckily the family who lived inside left the home before it was destroyed. Crews worked to clear many trees that were down on county roads.