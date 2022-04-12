NWS Says Cap is Weakening

Just before 1 p.m. meteorologists with the NWS said the cap has weakened significantly since Tuesday morning, but that a small cap remains.

Storms are developing in West Texas between San Angelo and Abilene.

Thunderstorms may begin to develop in North Texas after 2 p.m., though that will be primarily to the west.

