NWS Confirms Two Brief Tornadoes Touched Down in Limestone County Sunday

The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in Limestone County on Sunday.

The NWS said information from local officials confirms that two short-lived tornadoes briefly touched down in the area causing minimal damage.

One tornado touched down near Kosse just before 5:30 p.m. and has been given a preliminary rating of EF-0. The second tornado occurred west of Lake Limestone and was given a preliminary rating of EF-unknown.

The only known damage is from the first tornado near Kosse where a few tree limbs were broken.

More information about the two tornadoes is expected to be released Monday afternoon as additional information is gathered.

Limestone County is east of Waco, about 17 miles south of Corsicana.