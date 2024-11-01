Will it be cooler in November? Will there be more rain?

October set a new record as the warmest October in the 126-year history of record-keeping. The average high temperature reached 75.7 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 74.1 degrees set in 2016. Officially, only 0.21 inches of rain was recorded in October, placing it among the top 10 driest Octobers on record.

Now that November is here, what does the forecast hold for this month? Will we see more dry spells and warm temperatures?

Let’s break down the Climate Prediction Center’s November Outlook.

As we await the re-emergence of La Niña, we are already experiencing some of its possible effects, like the above-normal temperatures observed in October.

This trend is expected to continue in November, with DFW projected to have a higher likelihood of above-normal temperatures. Our normal high this time of year is around 66 degrees.

In contrast to last month, the precipitation outlook indicates that DFW may experience near-normal conditions, with a possibility of leaning slightly more wet or above normal in precipitation this month. The normal amount of rainfall in November is just over 2.5 inches.

Great news as we enter November! Typically the average annual rainfall by the end of November is 34.17 inches. However, as of the end of October, our year-to-date total is 34.15 inches, placing us just above the normal rainfall totals for this year.

This forecast appears to be on track, as DFW is expected to face potential severe weather heading into the first weekend of November.