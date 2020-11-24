weather

North Texas November Dry Streak Almost Over

Welcomed rain is on the way

By Samantha Davies

It has been very dry this November. Since November 23rd only a trace of rain has been recorded at DFW Airport.

No measurable rain fell. Drought conditions have returned to much of the area.

Severe drought conditions have developed in parts of Tarrant, Hunt, Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.

Our dry streak is about to come to an end. There is a 30% chance for a few storms today, but a more significant chance for rain by the end of the week.

A strong cold front will move in after Thanksgiving.

Friday and Saturday offer a 60-70% chance for rain in North Texas. We could really use the rain so any rain we get this week is welcomed.

