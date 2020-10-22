Not One, But Two Strong Cold Fronts Heading for North Texas

Two strong cold fronts are set to take aim on North Texas. The first of which will arrive Friday. The second, stronger front, will arrive Monday.

Temperatures will start off mild Friday morning but will quickly tumble during the day. Most of the afternoon it will be quite chilly with temperatures in the 50s (perhaps 40s farther west). A coat or jacket will definitely come in handy.

Friday's front will also bring a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms. The timing for rain looks to be late morning to early afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but there could be some brief downpours and lightning.

Rain totals won't be impressive Friday - only about a quarter-inch or so. The good news, however, is that more rain is in store next week. We desperately need some. For the entire month of October, only a trace of rain has fallen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The weekend will feature pleasant weather. Saturday will be cold in the morning (40s), then sunny and cool in the afternoon. Sunday will be sunny and much warmer.

Prepare to grab a warm coat when you head out the door Monday. This is when the second, stronger cold front arrives. It will feel like winter. The high will struggle to make it into the 50s Monday and the wind will be brisk.

Even colder air will settle in by Tuesday. In addition to the cold air, rain chances will be in place Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. At this time, we're not expecting any winter precipitation in North Texas - just cold and wet next week.

