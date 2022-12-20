As we all brace for the arrival of bitter cold, people are being urged to act now so they're ready when it gets here. Vulnerable people, plants, pets and pipes will need extra care.

Failing to get ready now could cost down the line. Joe Diluccia with Texas Waterboys Sprinklers and Drainage said there’s been an increase in calls this week from people wanting to protect their systems. He said a broken valve after a winter storm could cost thousands depending on the size.

Just like dripping water is recommended to continue functioning indoors, what happens outdoors is important too. Taking preventive steps can not only save time and money but could prevent dangerous accidents.

“It’s important to make sure your sprinklers don’t run when it’s cold and you’re sleeping, and you go out and your neighbors are going across an icy road or sidewalk,” said Diluccia.

As residents prepare their own homes, throughout the metroplex The Salvation Army has a network of shelters and volunteers on standby for those in need of a place to stay.

“We have shelters that provide opportunities throughout the year that will do into surplus operations,” said Jay Dunn, Managing Director of the Salvation Army of North Texas. “So, we’ll set up beds in our gyms and fellowship halls and chapels.”

Dunn said this week they’ll likely have six cold weather shelters open throughout Denton, Collin, Dallas, Tarrant and Rockwall Counties. They expect to serve people from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds.

“We have people that are experiencing homelessness and they’re on the streets and in their car,” he said. “But we also have the working-poor population that has come to us in the past for food or rent assistance, but they might not have adequate heat.”

Both Dunn and Diluccia say there’s a sense of urgency, with memories still fresh from a couple of winters ago. But there’s also always a strong sense of community.

“Since the period of the significant freeze a couple of winters ago, the community has really rallied and prepared for these seasons, so I think we’re a lot better off than we used to be,” said Dunn.

WARMING STATIONS ACROSS DFW:

Salvation Army

City of Dallas

We'll go from cool weather on Wednesday to bitterly cold weather by Thursday. That's when an arctic cold front will arrive with the coldest air of the season.