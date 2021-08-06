North Texas Is Heating Up this Weekend

After a stretch of below-normal temperatures, a warm-up is taking place.

The normal high temperature for early August is 97 degrees. Friday, the high will reach 95 degrees with highs in the upper 90s over the weekend.

A ridge in the jet stream will keep any disturbances that could bring rain away from North Texas. The heat and humidity will build and by the end of the weekend, the heat index will range between 105-100 degrees.

In this type of weather, heat illness and heat stroke can happen quickly.

Over the weekend you will want to practice safety:

Take breaks from the heat.

Stay hydrated.

Dress in loose-fitting light-colored clothing.

You will also want to check on people without air conditioning and pets. Never leave pets or children in a car.

Heat Advisory Tips

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

NBC 5

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.

Hot Car Safety

