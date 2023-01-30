school closings

North Texas Districts Close Wednesday, Cancel Activities Due to Winter Weather

These North Texas schools are closed due to winter weather

By Elvira Sakmari

A list of school closures continue into Wednesday due to deteriorating road conditions from a winter storm that has brought more freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and running through 6 a.m. Thursday.

A comprehensive list of all districts with closings or delayed starts can be found here.

Several school districts have already decided to close Wednesday, others like Fort Worth ISD say they'll make a decision after a call with the National Weather Service at 1 p.m.

The winter weather arrived earlier and colder than expected and is forecast to bring waves of rain and ice through Thursday.

Difficult travel conditions were expected across North Texas through due to icy conditions and temperatures that aren't expected to rise above freezing.

North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet and ice in the affected area. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are possible.

School districts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area inform students, faculty, and staff about their plans for how to handle the winter weather.

LIVE RADAR: Winter Storm Warning; Waves of Freezing Rain, Sleet, Ice to Continue Impacting Roads

Hundreds of Flights Canceled Tuesday at DFW Airport, Dallas Love Field

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

NBC 5 Forecast: Winter Storm Warning Issued, Icy Conditions Expected
