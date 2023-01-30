What to Know A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday. Wintry precipitation is expected to come in three waves, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with ice, sleet and freezing rain. See the latest weather warnings here.

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate due to icy conditions. Please plan ahead and give yourself plenty of room between you and other drivers.

A list of school closures continue into Wednesday due to deteriorating road conditions from a winter storm that has brought more freezing rain, sleet and ice into the area Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for North Texas beginning Monday morning and running through 6 a.m. Thursday.

Several school districts have already decided to close Wednesday, others like Fort Worth ISD say they'll make a decision after a call with the National Weather Service at 1 p.m.

Fort Worth ISD continues to monitor weather conditions and communicate with the National Weather Service and local agencies. The District will announce if schools will be closed tomorrow, Feb. 1, following a 1 p.m. call today with National Weather Service. pic.twitter.com/kMIzGduDHT — Fort Worth Independent School District (@FortWorthISD) January 31, 2023

The winter weather arrived earlier and colder than expected and is forecast to bring waves of rain and ice through Thursday.

Difficult travel conditions were expected across North Texas through due to icy conditions and temperatures that aren't expected to rise above freezing.

North Texans can expect freezing rain, sleet and ice in the affected area. Ice accumulations of one-tenth to one-quarter of an inch are possible.

School districts across the Dallas-Fort Worth area inform students, faculty, and staff about their plans for how to handle the winter weather.

