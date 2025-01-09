North Texans share photos of the first snow of 2025 By NBCDFW Staff • Published 38 mins ago • Updated 35 mins ago As snow moved into North Texas for the first time in 2025. NBC 5 viewers captured images of the snowfall in cities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. 14 photos 1/14 Gary Thompson Big snow flakes in Jack County 2/14 Alex Jensen This is Owen and his dog, Mookie and we’re in Josephine, TX Alex Jensen. 3/14 Barbara Henderson Has been snowing big flakes fir over an hour. 4/14 Abby Marie Snow in Plano ❄️ 5/14 Lance Quincy They seem not to care about the snow, here at the Lazy Q Ranch in Ponder. 6/14 Jack Walters Sachse 8am 7/14 Dawn Vance Cardinals enjoying the snowfall. McKinney TX 8/14 Mark Harper Snow in Anna, Texas 9/14 Peggy Patterson [tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Dallas snow ❄️ 1/9/25 PeggyP 10/14 Rohan Hello, Here are some snow images in McKinney. 11/14 Danny duffy Snow has showed up early 12/14 Snow pic- Denton 13/14 Beau Davis From Davis Family in Corinth Tx. Big snow flakes falling. 14/14 Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com This article tagged under: isee@nbcdfw.comNorth Texas More Photo Galleries Images: Wildfires race across Southern California Images: Wildfires race across Southern California In photos: Jimmy Carter's state funeral Jimmy Carter's life in pictures