North Texans share photos of the first snow of 2025

By NBCDFW Staff

As snow moved into North Texas for the first time in 2025. NBC 5 viewers captured images of the snowfall in cities across the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

14 photos
1/14
Big snow flakes in Jack County
Gary Thompson
Big snow flakes in Jack County
2/14
This is Owen and his dog, Mookie and we’re in Josephine, TX Alex Jensen.
Alex Jensen
This is Owen and his dog, Mookie and we’re in Josephine, TX Alex Jensen.
3/14
Has been snowing big flakes fir over an hour.
Barbara Henderson
Has been snowing big flakes fir over an hour.
4/14
Snow in Plano ❄️
Abby Marie
Snow in Plano ❄️
5/14
They seem not to care about the snow, here at the Lazy Q Ranch in Ponder.
Lance Quincy
They seem not to care about the snow, here at the Lazy Q Ranch in Ponder.
6/14
Sachse 8am
Jack Walters
Sachse 8am
7/14
Cardinals enjoying the snowfall. McKinney TX
Dawn Vance
Cardinals enjoying the snowfall. McKinney TX
8/14
Snow in Anna, Texas
Mark Harper
Snow in Anna, Texas
9/14
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Dallas snow ❄️ 1/9/25 PeggyP
Peggy Patterson
[tint-NBC_DFW] [EXTERNAL] Dallas snow ❄️ 1/9/25 PeggyP
10/14
Hello, Here are some snow images in McKinney.
Rohan
Hello, Here are some snow images in McKinney.
11/14
Snow has showed up early
Danny duffy
Snow has showed up early
12/14
Snow pic- Denton
Snow pic- Denton
13/14
From Davis Family in Corinth Tx. Big snow flakes falling.
Beau Davis
From Davis Family in Corinth Tx. Big snow flakes falling.
14/14
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com

This article tagged under:

isee@nbcdfw.comNorth Texas

More Photo Galleries

Images: Wildfires race across Southern California
Images: Wildfires race across Southern California
Images: Wildfires race across Southern California
Images: Wildfires race across Southern California
In photos: Jimmy Carter's state funeral
In photos: Jimmy Carter's state funeral
Jimmy Carter's life in pictures
Jimmy Carter's life in pictures
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us