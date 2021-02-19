North Texans Scramble to Shop for Groceries After Historic Winter Storm

This week has seen long lines, empty shelves, and a mad dash to stock up at grocery stores.

On Friday, families, many who are running low on food, scrambled to restock their groceries.

Douglas Robertson had a strategy to find what he needed.

“I went to Walmart. They had water there, but they didn’t have it at Albertsons. I went to different stores, that’s just how I was rolling,” said shopper Douglas Robertson.

A spokesperson for Kroger told NBC 5 they’re limiting the following items to two per person:

Milk

Orange Juice

Poultry

Propane

Water

Bread

Briskets

Charcoal

Eggs

Fire logs

Frozen Pizzas

Meanwhile, Douglas has been dealing with busted pipes and hungry kids at home.

“I’ve been out just about every day. I’ve been moving around. I have to feed the kids, get firewood, find fire logs, stuff like that,” said Robertson.

He’s grateful to have a truck with 4-wheel drive - in case any family or friends need supplies.

"I check on all of them. Nobody has told me if they need something, but if they do, I’m going to get in my truck and I’m going to make it across town. It isn’t bad for me,” said Robertson.

Walmart has an interactive map where people can check which stores are open in their city.

Across North Texas, around a dozen supercenters and neighborhood markets were closed Friday at one point.

“These guys have been working really hard. I’ve been able to come out to shop the last two or three days. They went from no stock on the shelf, to almost fully restocked,” said Bruce Marlin.

He praised employees who spent the week working in grocery stores across DFW, like Gaynell Jackson, who works at Tom Thumb in Arlington.

“We ran out of firewood so many times I wanted to chop down a tree,” said Jackson.

Jackson said the scramble to restock isn’t over yet.

“It’s not as busy as yesterday. So I feel like people got a lot of things they needed yesterday, however today, later on, I have a feeling we’re going to have some more shoppers,” said Jackson.

Both Kroger and HEB told NBC 5 employees were able to work at store locations that were closer to their homes this week.