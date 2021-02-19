Grocery Store

North Texans Scramble to Shop for Groceries After Historic Winter Storm

As temperatures slowly climb, more people are venturing out to see which grocery stores are open, and have food

By Yona Gavino

NBC 5 News

This week has seen long lines, empty shelves, and a mad dash to stock up at grocery stores.  

On Friday, families, many who are running low on food, scrambled to restock their groceries.  

Douglas Robertson had a strategy to find what he needed.  

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Greg Abbott 2 hours ago

State Will Evaluate ERCOT Preparedness; Water, Power Coming Back Statewide

“I went to Walmart. They had water there, but they didn’t have it at Albertsons. I went to different stores, that’s just how I was rolling,” said shopper Douglas Robertson. 

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A spokesperson for Kroger told NBC 5 they’re limiting the following items to two per person: 

Milk 
Orange Juice 
Poultry 
Propane 
Water 
Bread 
Briskets 
Charcoal 
Eggs 
Fire logs 
Frozen Pizzas 

Meanwhile, Douglas has been dealing with busted pipes and hungry kids at home.  

“I’ve been out just about every day. I’ve been moving around. I have to feed the kids, get firewood, find fire logs, stuff like that,” said Robertson. 

He’s grateful to have a truck with 4-wheel drive - in case any family or friends need supplies. 

"I check on all of them. Nobody has told me if they need something, but if they do, I’m going to get in my truck and I’m going to make it across town. It isn’t bad for me,” said Robertson. 

Walmart has an interactive map where people can check which stores are open in their city. 

Across North Texas, around a dozen supercenters and neighborhood markets were closed Friday at one point.  

“These guys have been working really hard. I’ve been able to come out to shop the last two or three days. They went from no stock on the shelf, to almost fully restocked,” said Bruce Marlin. 

He praised employees who spent the week working in grocery stores across DFW, like Gaynell Jackson, who works at Tom Thumb in Arlington. 

“We ran out of firewood so many times I wanted to chop down a tree,” said Jackson. 

Jackson said the scramble to restock isn’t over yet. 

“It’s not as busy as yesterday. So I feel like people got a lot of things they needed yesterday, however today, later on, I have a feeling we’re going to have some more shoppers,” said Jackson. 

Both Kroger and HEB told NBC 5 employees were able to work at store locations that were closer to their homes this week.

This article tagged under:

Grocery Storewinter weatherfood shortages
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World Black History Month NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us