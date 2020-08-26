North Texans Prepare For Thousand of Evacuees Fleeing Hurricane Laura

North Texans are working to assist evacuees fleeing Hurricane Laura, with two evacuation reception sites set up in Ennis and Mesquite.

The locations will help logistically manage the distribution of evacuees across DFW, connecting them with shelter and basic necessities.

“Right now we aren’t worried about policy and process, we are more worried about the people and we are getting them into sheltering locations at various hotels,” said city of Mesquite spokesman Wayne Larson.

In Ennis, Ellis County Judge Todd Little said local hotels are filling up and so far they have helped well over a hundred families.

“It is times like these that you dig deep and realize that your wants and desires are not as important as those basic necessities of life,” said Little. “We are partnering with people right now to help them get through these tough times.”

In hours and days to come, both locations are expected to see a surge in people moving north, away from Hurricane Laura. Little said previous experiences with Hurricane’s Harvey and Katrina have prepared them for what they know is coming.

“Times like this are where you build character and we find out that Texans have a deep sense of character,” said Little.