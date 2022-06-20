No Break From the Triple-Digit Heat in Sight

Summer officially begins Tuesday, June 21 but it has already felt like it for a while. By mid-May, highs were in the upper 90s. Our first triple-digit day was on June 11 with a record high of 103 degrees. The normal start for 100 degree heat in North Texas is July 1.

A ridge in the jet stream is anchored across the center of the country allowing for the heat to build.

High temperatures stay near 100 degrees with a heat index just over 100 this week.

This weather pattern doesn’t really change meaning no real change to the weather. It will stay hot. Well above normal temperatures are forecasted through the Fourth of July.

Remember heat like this can be dangerous. Heat illness and heat stroke can come on quickly. Stay hydrated and take breaks from the heat. Monitor people as well as pets.

Heat Advisory Tips

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to make sure they are staying cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing them fresh, cool water and plenty of shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.