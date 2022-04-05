Next Monday Could Make 5 Mondays In-a-Row With Severe Weather

The National Weather Service severe weather outlook issued Tuesday shows next Monday North Texas could once again be dealing with severe storms.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said if severe weather shows on Monday, April 11 that it up that would make five Mondays in a row with strong to severe storms in North Texas.

The Day 7 outlook shows a 15% probability for severe storms for an area that includes North Texas north through Oklahoma into Wichita, Kansas.

CORRECTION....it's actually been FOUR Mondays in a row with strong to severe storms in N TX. Next Monday could make number 5. See the risk area already highlighted. pic.twitter.com/zMLWxXT0UZ — Rick Mitchell (@RickMitchellWX) April 5, 2022

NBC 5's current 10-day forecast shows a chance for scattered thunderstorms not only on Monday but on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Until then it'll stay sunny and dry before turning partly cloudy on Sunday.

The forecast could and probably will change. As always, get the latest forecast from NBC 5's team of meteorologists here.