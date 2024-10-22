Halloween

Near seasonable temperatures should return by Halloween

Fall-like temperatures on the horizon for North Texas

By NBC 5 Weather Experts

Even though we're experiencing above-normal temperatures, near-seasonable temperatures should return in time for ghosts and goblins.

By October 30, a cold front will progress into North Texas. This frontal boundary will drop highs into the upper-70s and lows into mid- to upper-50s. Also, with instability in place, rain chances will be possible.

Typical Halloweens across the DFW area are pleasant and dry. Normal highs are in the lower-70s and lows into the upper-40s to lower-50s.

Although some Halloweens have been interesting, in 1981, a thunderstorm dropped 3.63 inches of rainfall. In 1991, clouds and rainfall kept temperatures ranging from 34 to 43 degrees. And in 1993, it was cold for trick-or-treaters as our low dropped to 29 degrees. By the way, snow fell two days earlier.

