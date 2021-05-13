NBC 5's Rick Mitchell Reflects on Filming ‘Twister' 25 Years Ago

Remember the movie Twister? The one starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton and NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell?

OK, so maybe he wasn't starring in the movie but he was in several scenes of the 1996 blockbuster.

Mitchell, who played TV Meteorologist No. 3 and even has his own IMDB page, talked with John Liddle at NewsRadio 1080 KRLD to talk about the filming and how he came to be in the movie.

"The movie company came to the station (in Oklahoma City) in May of 1995," Mitchell told Liddle. "And they said, 'Just do what you would normally do in a tornado situation, and we'll feed you a scenario.'

Click here to read more about Mitchell's experience or listen to the audio interview below.