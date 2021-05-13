Rick Mitchell

NBC 5's Rick Mitchell Reflects on Filming ‘Twister' 25 Years Ago

Rick Mitchell-2019
NBC 5 News

Remember the movie Twister? The one starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton and NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell?

OK, so maybe he wasn't starring in the movie but he was in several scenes of the 1996 blockbuster.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Mitchell, who played TV Meteorologist No. 3 and even has his own IMDB page, talked with John Liddle at NewsRadio 1080 KRLD to talk about the filming and how he came to be in the movie.

Weather Connection

Connecting you with your forecast and all the things that make North Texas weather unique.

forecast May 9

NBC 5 Forecast: Tranquil Weather Pattern the Next Few Days

live cameras Jul 18, 2020

Check Out the View From NBC 5's Live Cameras Across North Texas

"The movie company came to the station (in Oklahoma City) in May of 1995," Mitchell told Liddle. "And they said, 'Just do what you would normally do in a tornado situation, and we'll feed you a scenario.'

Click here to read more about Mitchell's experience or listen to the audio interview below.

This article tagged under:

Rick Mitchelltwister
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us