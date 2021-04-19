NBC 5 Weather: Protect Your Plants, Freeze Watch Tuesday Night Into Wednesday

Countless North Texans lost perennial plants and flowers due to February's extreme, record-breaking cold. Not surprisingly, most cautiously delayed replanting until freezing temperatures were squarely in the rear-view mirror.

Even this meteorologist told his wife that we were safe to plant and that freezing temperatures were over. After all, the latest freeze on record for DFW is April 13 (way back in 1957).

And yet ... here we are looking at a possible freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

A Freeze Watch has been posted for early Wednesday morning (3 a.m. to 9 a.m.) for counties to the northwest of DFW.

The forecast calls for a cold front Tuesday afternoon, sending temperatures down in a big way. The latest computer models are showing a low in DFW in the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday morning. However, areas to the northwest look to be about 4 to 6 degrees colder and closer to the freezing point.

Freezing conditions in these locations could harm sensitive plants and flowers. The best course of action would be to bring potted plants inside. If this can't be done, they can be covered with a bed-sheet, dropcloth, fabric, or plastic. An upside-down bucket or pot will also offer sure protection. Another proactive measure is to water the plants the day before. (Try to do this in the afternoon before it gets too cold). While watering may seem counterintuitive, the added moisture may actually help protect the plant. In addition, adding a thick layer of mulch can also help.

The record low for Wednesday morning is 39. It's a safe bet that it will be broken at DFW. Fortunately, the cold-snap will be brief. Temperatures will return to the 70s by Friday.