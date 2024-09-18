NBC 5 viewers capture partial lunar eclipse of Harvest supermoon

September's Harvest Moon coincided with a supermoon and partial lunar eclipse, all rolled into one. NBC 5 viewers snapped photos and shared them with iSee@nbcdfw.com.

I took this photo of the partial lunar eclipse in McKinney,TX
Ryan T Haggerty
Shot from Lewisville. TX at 9:44PM<br /> Peak coverage of the partial lunar eclipse of the 2024 Super Harvest Full Moon
Wade Ringo
Lunar Eclipse during Super Harvest Moon.
Barbara Jones
Watching the Supermoon Partial Eclipse tonight from Southlake Tx.
Blossom W
Here is a photo of the Partial Lunar Eclipse taken in South Fort Worth.
Kim Petrowski
Gorgeous Moon over Arlington, Texas on 09-17-2024. 9:55pm<br /> Susanne Hammond
Susanne Hammond
A quick shot of the moonrise, 9/17/24, and the lunar eclipse.
Andy White
Analilia Lujan
Harvest super moon
Ana Lujan
Analilia Lujan
Share your photos and videos with NBC 5 by emailing iSee@nbcdfw.com
