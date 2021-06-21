NBC 5 Joins TODAY Show's Rokerthon Attempt at Setting New World Record

NBC's TODAY show is bringing Rokerthon back for a fifth year on Monday, and NBC 5 Meteorologist Grant Johnston is helping by putting North Texas in the national spotlight.

Johnston is among 50 meteorologists from across the country joining Roker to set a new Guinness World Record title for the most people in a live, online weather reporting video relay.

Each report is meant to highlight must-visit destinations across America on June 21 -- the first day of summer.

Johnston will report during the 8 a.m. hour while on a boat on Joe Pool Lake.

Meteorologists are tasked with describing current conditions for their location and the 24-hour weather outlook. Each city is meant to transition to one another seamlessly with no interruptions, the TODAY show says.

Roker is no stranger to world records. Rokerthon first debuted in 2014 when Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a 34 hours. Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles. And just last year, Roker set the record for the most people in a virtual sandwich-making relay.

Rokerthon will be streamed live on TODAY All Day, which is available on TODAY.com, Peacock, YouTube, Tubi, Xumo and through NBC News apps on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.