NBC 5 Forecast: Morning Frost and Freeze

By Keisha Burns

After a cold start to the morning with areas of frost and freezing temperatures, we will see sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the low 50s. Winds will be light and come in from the southeast.

The overall weather pattern looks quite for the next few days with a slow warming trend. The next cold front arrives Sunday, producing the next chance of showers Sunday night into Monday.

  • TODAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 53. Wind: SE 5 mph.
  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 34. Wind: SE 5 mph.
  • THURSDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. High: 57. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.
  • FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 39. High: 62. Wind: S 10 mph.
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Low: 42. High: 62. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
  • SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Low: 41. High: 59. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and colder with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low: 38. High: 52. Wind: N 10-20 mph.
  • TUESDAY: Mostly sunny but cold. Low: 33. High: 52. Wind: N 5-10 mph.
  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 33. High: 55. Wind: S 5-10 mph.
  • THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Low: 39. High: 57. Wind: S 10-15 mph.
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Low: 43. High: 59. Wind: S 10 mph.
