National Hurricane Center Monitoring Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a broad area of low pressure that could become the season's next Tropical Depression.

This area of disturbed weather has a 60% chance for development over the next 48 hours.

The area being watched is starting to show signs of organization and is in an environment conducive to further development.

"A tropical depression could form in the next day or two while the system slowly moves northwestward over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. After that time, increasing upper-level winds are likely to hinder additional development while it meanders in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico," the NHC said.

Hurricane hunters with the U.S. Air Force Reserve are scheduled to investigate the possible system Tuesday afternoon.

The forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms to spread west into Mexico. At this point, there is no threat to the Texas Gulf Coast.