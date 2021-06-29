This muggy weather pattern is going to continue for the next several days. The good news is that temperatures will be a bit cooler than normal.

Expect highs in the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday with a heat index in the mid to upper 90s. Much of the time will be dry, but isolated storms may develop each afternoon.

A cold front will move into North Texas early Friday bringing a higher chance of showers and storms along with a bit of a cool down.

The cold front will move into Central Texas during the day Friday and stall out. With the front being so far south, only isolated storms will be possible Saturday and July Fourth in North Texas, while there will be a higher chance for widespread storms in Central Texas.

Temperatures will cool into the upper 80s Friday and Saturday in DFW, but climb back into the low 90s for Sunday. Of course, humidity levels will remain rather high so it will be muggy.

So while the Fourth of July weekend won't be a washout, there can be a stray storm during the afternoons and early evenings. If you plan on being outside, just make sure you stay weather aware for any potential lightning or heavy downpours that could interrupt your plans.

