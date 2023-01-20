Much-Needed Rain in the Forecast for North Texas Tuesday

Some much-needed rain is on the horizon for North Texas.

North Texas saw some brief, spotty showers Saturday morning. But it's the second wave of rain coming Tuesday that is expected to be much more supportive of widespread, soaking rain -- which is exactly what we need.

We've only received a trace of rain since the beginning of the year, resulting in a 1.69" rain deficit.

Before arriving in North Texas, Tuesday's storm system will dig deep into the southern Rockies late in the weekend and early next week.

As it moves slowly toward Texas, rich Gulf moisture will move into place. This is the perfect setup for widespread, soaking rain as we head into early next week.

In addition, it's a good setup for colder weather and wintry precipitation for locations to the west and north of DFW.

The rain is expected to set in by early Tuesday. It will last for much of the day. The chance of rain is holding at 70-80% for DFW, but could very well go higher.

As the storm system pulls in colder air on the backside, snow (or ice) is possible to the northwest of DFW, especially in the Panhandle.

Slick travel could also affect Oklahoma as well. Stay tuned if you're planning to travel around the region.

Rain totals will likely be around an inch for much of North Texas. This is good news considering the rain deficit in place and the high fire danger of late.