Much-Needed Rain in the Forecast for North Texas Saturday and Tuesday

Some much-needed rain is on the horizon for North Texas.

Two storm systems will offer these rain chances, but it's the second one that's expected to be much stronger and supportive for widespread soaking rain, which is exactly what we need. (We've only received a trace of rain since the beginning of the year, resulting in a 1.6" rain deficit).

The first of these storm systems will quickly move through the Central Plains on Saturday. It will pass quickly to our north, only bringing some spotty light rain chances to North Texas.

These rain totals will be quite meager. Only a couple hundredths of an inch are expected, and that's if we even see the rain at all. It's only a 30% chance.

The second storm system will be much stronger. It's expected to dig deep into the southern Rockies late in the weekend and early next week.

As it moves slowly toward Texas, rich Gulf moisture will move into place. This is the perfect setup for widespread, soaking rain as we head into early next week.

In addition, it's a good setup for colder weather and wintry precipitation for locations to the west and north of DFW.

The rain is expected to set in by early Tuesday. It will last for much of the day. The chance of rain is holding at 70-80% for DFW, but could very well go higher.

As the storm system pulls in colder air on the backside, snow (or ice) is possible to the northwest of DFW, especially in the Panhandle.

Slick travel could also affect Oklahoma as well. Stay tuned if you're planning to travel around the region.

Rain totals will likely be around an inch for much of North Texas. This is good news considering the rain deficit in place and the high fire danger of late.