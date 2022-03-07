forecast

Winter Isn't Over Yet! Freezing Temps, Winter Precip Possible in Busy Weather Week

It will be cooler this week with a few chances for rain and even a wintry mix of precipitation

By Samantha Davies

Monday started with a cold, light rain mixing with some sleet pellets and even a few snowflakes.

The temperatures have also taken a big tumble. Morning lows were in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Afternoon highs will be in the 40s and 50s, about 10-15 degrees below normal.

This is not it for the week as two more weather systems are scheduled to move in bringing more chances for rain and cold weather.

Sleet pellets for Monday morning commute.

Tuesday will be another cool day with rain chances. In the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, there is a 20%-30% chance for some light showers.

Higher chances will be to the east, where a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will be in the 50s. 

Wednesday and Thursday will actually be quite mild with highs in the 60s and low 70s. But this is a very brief warm-up. A strong late-season cold front will move in on Thursday night.

This front will cause temperatures to drop giving us, yet again, a chance for a wintry mix of precipitation.

As of Monday morning, accumulations don’t look likely, and we are not expecting any travel issues. Keep checking back because we will be monitoring the latest forecast models and making constant updates to the forecast.

All precipitation ends Friday afternoon. Temperatures Friday night will go down into the 20s allowing for a hard freeze Saturday morning.

If you did any early-season planting, you will want to protect plants by covering them or bringing them inside.

The average date of the last freeze at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where official records are kept, is March 12. The latest we have seen an official freeze is April 13.

In 2021, parts of North Texas had a very late season freeze on April 21.

