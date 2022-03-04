Mostly Dry, Springlike Weekend Before Storms Sunday Night

The warm and windy weather this weekend will definitely make it feel like spring. Those two factors could also contribute to some thunderstorm chances.

A few of those storms could be severe.

Most of Saturday looks dry with only a slight chance for a brief shower. Otherwise, most of the rain should hold off for outdoor activities.

For Sunday, the chance for a few spotty showers is possible in the afternoon or evening, but a higher chance of thunderstorms arrives Sunday night with a cold front.

This cold front will move through overnight, bringing the chance of storms with it.

The timing for storms in DFW looks to be near (or just after) midnight. Some of these storms could be severe with the main concern being gusty winds (50-65 mph) and hail.

This is not expected to be a major severe weather outbreak, but a couple of storms may reach severe limits.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The good news is that they will move through rather quickly and it may not be a solid line. This means there could be some locations that don't get them.

As always, we need the rain, but not the severe weather. Check back for more details over the weekend.