World Series Weather: Mild with a few storms in North Texas for Game 1

The threat for spotty showers and storms continue for another day in North Texas.

Globe Life Field has a roof so the game will not be impacted by the weather, but rain could increase traffic delays and put a damper on tailgating plans. Temperatures will be mild, in the 70s.

Game 2 will be colder. Temperatures will be in the 60s. 60% chance for spotty rain showers and a north wind.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Heading to Phoenix next week? Expect sunshine with highs in the 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Go Rangers!