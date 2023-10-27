World Series

World Series Weather: Mild with a few storms in North Texas for Game 1

Unseasonable warm weather in North Texas for Game 1

By Samantha Davies

The threat for spotty showers and storms continue for another day in North Texas.

Globe Life Field has a roof so the game will not be impacted by the weather, but rain could increase traffic delays and put a damper on tailgating plans. Temperatures will be mild, in the 70s.

Game 2 will be colder. Temperatures will be in the 60s. 60% chance for spotty rain showers and a north wind.

Heading to Phoenix next week? Expect sunshine with highs in the 80s. Lows in the 50s.

Go Rangers!

