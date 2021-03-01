Meteorological Spring Begins With an Increase in Severe Weather Potential

Monday marks the first day of meteorological spring. This is different from astronomical spring.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar.

Meteorological spring is March 1 through May 31. Since meteorological spring starts on the same calendar date every year it is easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

March is typically a wet month with an end to winter weather in North Texas. It also kicks off our severe weather season.

Since the year 1880, there have been 196 March tornadoes in North Texas. The normal precipitation for the month is 3.49 inches. March 12 is the average date of the last freeze.

March begins with an average high temperature of 64 degrees. By the end of the month, the normal high is 73 degrees.

North Texas gains an extra 60 minutes of daylight this month.

These are the meteorological seasons:

Spring — March, April, May

Summer — June, July, August

Fall — September, October, November

Winter — December, January, February

Since the meteorological seasons fall on the same date every year, it is easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.