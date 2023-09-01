Meteorological Fall starts today, summer 2023 finishes third hottest on record

September 1st is the start of Meteorological Fall. This is different from astronomical fall which begins Sept. 22.

What is the difference? Astronomical seasons are based on the position of the Earth in relation to the sun. They are most commonly used and known. The seasons are defined by two solstices and two equinoxes.

Meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle and the calendar.

Winter is typically the coldest months of the year and summer the hottest. Spring and fall are transition months. Here are the meteorological seasons:

Spring - March, April, May

- March, April, May Summer - June, July, August

- June, July, August Fall - September, October, November

- September, October, November Winter- December, January, February

Since the Meteorological seasons fall on the same date every year, it is easier to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.

Summer 2023 finishes third hottest on record.

August was particular hot. The average high was 104.2 degrees. Ten days reached record high levels.

Just because it is September doesn't mean it is cooling off in Texas. Triple digit temperatures remain in the forecast through next week.