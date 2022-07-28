Map Shows Before, After as Exceptional Drought Spreads in North Texas

According to information from the U.S. Drought Monitor, compared to last week Exceptional Drought coverage in Texas dropped slightly in intensity statewide but grew in North Texas.

The U.S. Drought Monitor updates weekly every Thursday. Use the image slider below to compare drought levels for data through July 19 and July 26 across the state.

The map reveals an increase in Extreme and Exceptional Drought in North Texas. Extreme Drought is spreading in Ellis, Kaufman, Navarro, Henderson and Van Zandt counties while Exceptional Drought is spreading in Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar and Red River counties.

While Exceptional Drought is up in North Texas, it is down nearly 2% statewide after the intensity dropped from Exceptional to Extreme in the West Texas counties of Hudspeth, Culberson, Jeff Davis, Presidio and Brewster. Extreme Drought is up nearly 3.5% statewide.

Across Texas, 99.18% of the state is under some level of drought from Abnormally Dry to Exceptional. That's a stark contrast to one year ago when on July 27, 2021 only 5.95% of the state was under some level of drought and none were at severe or higher levels.

As of July 26, 2022, 97% of the state is in drought levels 1-4, 85% in drought levels 2-4, 60% in levels 3-4 and 19% in level 4. Read more on the Texas drought from the U.S Drought Monitor here.