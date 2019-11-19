Many More Warm Records Than Cold in Past 20 Years

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

I decided to dig into the weather records for DFW Airport to see how many temperature records we've had in the last 20 years (2000-2019). I added up warm records (record highs and record warm lows, both ties and new records) and cold records (record lows and record cold high temps, both ties and new records). The result was a total of 429 records set in the last 20 years.

The interesting part was the distribution of those records. They're heavily skewed toward the warm records, by a ratio of more than 4-to-1.

It just reaffirmed the consensus that the weather in North Texas has been on a warming tend. It also agreed with the trend worldwide. This article is merely for informational purposes. What you choose to do with this data is entirely up to you. But I hope it will help you see that our climate is changing, with a rather pronounced warm bias.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety