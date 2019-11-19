Many More Warm Records Than Cold in Past 20 Years

By Brian James

Warm-Cold-graphic
NBC 5 Weather

I decided to dig into the weather records for DFW Airport to see how many temperature records we've had in the last 20 years (2000-2019). I added up warm records (record highs and record warm lows, both ties and new records) and cold records (record lows and record cold high temps, both ties and new records). The result was a total of 429 records set in the last 20 years.

The interesting part was the distribution of those records. They're heavily skewed toward the warm records, by a ratio of more than 4-to-1.

It just reaffirmed the consensus that the weather in North Texas has been on a warming tend. It also agreed with the trend worldwide. This article is merely for informational purposes. What you choose to do with this data is entirely up to you. But I hope it will help you see that our climate is changing, with a rather pronounced warm bias.

