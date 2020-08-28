hurricane laura

Man Killed by Tree Is First Texas Death Blamed on Laura

Officials blame Laura for a total of 11 deaths as of this writing

Eric Gay/AP

An East Texas man who died when Hurricane Laura threw a tree onto his home is believed to be the state's first reported death from the storm.

Sabine County Emergency Management Coordinator Kerwin Lloyd identified the man Friday as David Murrell, 54.

Murrell died Thursday when the tree fell on his mobile home at Toledo Bend Reservoir near Hemphill, Lloyd said.

Officials blame Laura for a total of 11 deaths, with the rest counted in Louisiana.

Laura made landfall Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana border and sawed a devastating path as it moved north through Louisiana and later into Arkansas and Tennessee. Hundreds of thousands of people across Louisiana were still without power or water Friday.

