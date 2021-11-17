lunar eclipse

Lunar Eclipse Friday Morning

By Rick Mitchell

A lunar eclipse will take place early Friday morning and it will be visible in all of North Texas. 97.4% of the moon will be in the shadow of the Earth, so it's not considered a total eclipse, but it's close.

This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse in 580 years, lasting over six hours. It will begin shortly after midnight (CST) when the moon enters the Earth's penumbra. Think of the penumbra as a slight shadow cast by the Earth. 

The most noticeable part of the eclipse will be when the moon enters the umbra, or the thicker part of the Earth's shadow. This will begin at 1:18 am and will last until 4:47 am.  During this time, the moon will have a deep red appearance. The peak of the partial eclipse will occur at 3:02 am.

The eclipse will completely end at 6:03 am when the moon passes out of the Earth's penumbra.

Since this is a lunar eclipse and not a solar eclipse, it is safe to view with the naked eye.

