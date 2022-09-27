Longtime NBC 5 Meteorologist David Finfrock Stepping Back Into Retirement, For Now

You'll see less of longtime NBC 5 meteorologist David Finfrock on the air in the coming weeks and months as he steps back into retirement.

David, who handed the reigns of chief meteorologist over to Rick Mitchell when he entered semi-retirement in 2018, had been helping out a lot this year and covering dozens of shifts for the NBC 5 Weather Team as we hired and trained meteorologists Kevan Smith and Adrienne Vonn.

Now that both Smith and Vonn are up and running on the weekends, David is going to return to his passions outside of the studio and will only be on the air for about a month out of the year, helping us cover vacations and holidays.

If you didn't know, David is an avid outdoorsman and counts his volunteer work with Meals on Wheels and the Texas State Parks among his many joys outside of meteorology.

Over the years you may have heard stories from David about vacations spent traveling to faraway places like Antarctica or spending a week clearing brush at Big Bend National Park. Just two years ago, David shared a story where he was volunteering and clearing weeds at the Dogwood Canyon Audubon Center when he was bitten by a rattlesnake. David was ultimately fine but shared the story with his friends first on social media. If you’re interested in keeping up with David while he’s off the air, he shares a lot on Facebook and Twitter with North Texans near and far.

It was on social media on Sunday where David announced he would be seen less frequently on TV but would still be around from time to time as he approached his 50th Anniversary with NBC 5 in late 2025.

David, considered by many to be one of the greatest broadcasters in North Texas history, was hired in 1975 by the station's original chief meteorologist Harold Taft. He took over as chief when Harold died in 1991 and then led the station's weather department for the next 27 years.

When not at work or volunteering, David and his wife Shari enjoy spending time with their children and grandchildren.